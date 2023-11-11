Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,611,154 shares of company stock worth $59,663,767.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,692,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

