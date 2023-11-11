MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $427.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDB. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.65.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.43. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.