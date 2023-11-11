National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.