Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $11,115.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $11,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on LBRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.