Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys C$14,572.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,572.00.
Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$73.85 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$70.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The firm has a market cap of C$36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.28%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
