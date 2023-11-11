Soroush Nazarpour Buys 5,000 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Director Soroush Nazarpour acquired 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.
NanoXplore Price Performance
GRA opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.12.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of C$33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
