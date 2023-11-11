Soroush Nazarpour Buys 5,000 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Director Soroush Nazarpour acquired 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

NanoXplore Price Performance

GRA opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of C$33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

