Domenic Lococo Sells 300 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $15,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,795 shares in the company, valued at $147,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progress Software alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Domenic Lococo sold 200 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $12,052.00.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.