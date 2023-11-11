Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 923,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,016.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,091.43.

On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,661.37.

On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,306.97.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of STRR opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.41. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

