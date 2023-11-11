Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) insider B. David Vosburg sold 4,250 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $16,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Trading Down 20.5 %

Shares of LOCL opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 78.75% and a negative net margin of 311.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 8.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 355,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Local Bounti by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 405,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Local Bounti by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Local Bounti by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 186,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

