Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.