Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys $21,050.53 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $21,050.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,841,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,342,240.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71.

MHI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

