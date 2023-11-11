Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Declines By 33.7%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

