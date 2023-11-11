Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Declines By 33.7%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
