The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 34.1% in October

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Further Reading

