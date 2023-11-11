Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Drops By 35.0%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

