Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
