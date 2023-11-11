Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

