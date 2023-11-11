Robert J. Mccormick Buys 788 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 788 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,685.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,928.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

