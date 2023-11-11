Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

SIEGY stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

