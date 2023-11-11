Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,557 shares in the company, valued at $393,322.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

