Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 235 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total transaction of $19,610.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $499,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.3 %

ADUS opened at $82.36 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

