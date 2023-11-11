Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

SJ stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Articles

