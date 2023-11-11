Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Barclays increased their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

