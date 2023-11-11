Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Assurant Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

