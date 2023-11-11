Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.39%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $370.86 million 1.38 $1.70 million $0.49 18.10 National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million N/A $50.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 4.13% 4.11% 2.06% National Energy Services Reunited N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats National Energy Services Reunited on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. It also provides production assurance chemicals; laboratory services; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. It also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

