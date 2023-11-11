Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.