U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms recently commented on USPH. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

