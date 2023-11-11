Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of WK opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

