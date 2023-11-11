NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.