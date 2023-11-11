Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Aravive stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Aravive had a negative net margin of 834.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

