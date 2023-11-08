NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRXP opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at $110,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

