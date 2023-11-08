Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Angi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 26,211.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angi by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Angi by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.