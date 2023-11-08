Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,065,022.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

