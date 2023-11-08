OmniAb (OABI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $533.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the second quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OmniAb by 68.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

