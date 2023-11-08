Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Dynatronics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

