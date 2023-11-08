CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%.
Shares of CAE opened at C$28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.19.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
