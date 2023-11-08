Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 212.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $182,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

