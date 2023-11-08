Imunon (IMNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Imunon Stock Performance

IMNN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Imunon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $83,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

