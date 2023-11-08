Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
