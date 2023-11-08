Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

