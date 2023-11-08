Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.56 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.28 and its 200 day moving average is $238.22. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.