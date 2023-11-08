Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

