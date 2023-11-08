Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

