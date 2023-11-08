iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

