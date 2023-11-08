Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of A opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

