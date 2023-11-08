Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

