Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

