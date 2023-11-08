Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.