Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.