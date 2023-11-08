2,349 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.