Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 769.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 325,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 287,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

