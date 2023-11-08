Keystone Financial Group Invests $342,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $64,214,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.